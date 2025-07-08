Wingate residents to discuss police department shutdown at community meeting

WINGATE, N.C. — Wingate residents will have the opportunity to discuss a proposal to shut down the town’s police department at a community meeting Tuesday night.

Town officials are considering contracting law enforcement services with the Union County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns over cost, turnover, and liability associated with maintaining the local police force.

Wingate, a small town with approximately 4,300 residents, is facing financial challenges as the police department represents its largest budget item.

Wingate University, located in the town, has expressed support for a decision that benefits both the town and Union County.

The community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Wingate Government Center, where town leaders will discuss the proposal with residents.

The mayor and town commissioners may approve the proposal in a few weeks, depending on the outcome of the discussions.

