Winter driving dangers and safety tips

CHARLOTTE — Dead batteries, slick roads, accidents, and breakdowns: winter weather can be dangerous for drivers. Consumer Reports explains how to winter-proof your car, plus a cold-weather concern affecting electric vehicles.

As temperatures drop, roads can quickly get slippery. In 2023, about 100,000 crashes involved sleet or snow conditions. And even if you don’t see snow on the road, watch out. Black ice can form when moisture freezes on the asphalt, and it’s often invisible to motorists.

Michael Crossen is the lead auto test technician at Consumer Reports. His advice: Winter driving safety starts before you hit the road. You want to make sure that your tire pressures are set, you have decent tread on your tires, and that you have good windshield wipers and fluid washer in the car. Overall tread depth and tire pressure are critical for maintaining traction in the snow.

Getting your car ready is only half the battle. You also need to make winter-smart decisions once you’re behind the wheel. In general, slow down because you’re always battling physics. If you slow down from the start, you’re less likely to lose control, but, if you do lose control, the outcome and the consequences are greatly reduced.

If you do encounter a slick spot, stay calm, look where you want to go, and steer where you want to go. Maintain firm pressure on the brake pedal and let your car’s antilock brakes do the work. You’ll feel the pedal pulsing under your foot which means they’re working. Your car has a lot of built-in systems that will help you if you encounter a skid or a slide, and you want to trust those systems.

For electric vehicle drivers, cold weather brings another challenge: shorter range. You could lose up to 30% of your overall vehicle range in freezing temperatures. So, you’re going to want to plan ahead.

In the end, the best way to stay safe in winter conditions is also the easiest: if you don’t have to go, stay home. And Consumer Reports has one more tip: keep an emergency kit in your car. The right supplies can help you get moving again or make it safer and more comfortable if you’re stuck waiting for help.

VIDEO: NCDOT prepares for winter weather with salt stockpiles and snow removal equipment

