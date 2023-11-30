Winthrop University gets new home for champion Esports program

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Winthrop University in Rock Hill is opening a new home for its championship-winning Esports program.

On Thursday, the school had an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 6,500-square-foot facility in the Lowenstein Building.

It has five varsity team game room spaces and a large open game room with seating for 56 people.

Winthrop’s Esports program has been a success since it started in 2019 and is now one of the fastest-growing programs in the country. The university’s team rosters for League of Legends and Valorant include players from all across the country.

Since its founding, Winthrop has won two national championships for League of Legends and Valorant, one Big South championship, and had 11 major tournament appearances.

The school says that with the additional space, the Esports program will be able to expand with junior varsity and club divisions.

According to the university, the lease for the facility will run through June 2028.

