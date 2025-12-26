Wiring failure in stove causes fire, more than $20k in home damages

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte fire investigators said an electrical failure in stove wiring caused a house fire in northwest Charlotte.

Fire crews responded to the 400 block of Walnut Avenue around 8 a.m. on Dec. 17. Smoke was showing when crews arrived, officials said.

The fire department responded when smoke detectors alerted a monitoring company.

Officials said no one was injured, but the fire caused about $21,000 in damages.

The fire was caused by an electrical failure within wiring for a stove, investigators said.

