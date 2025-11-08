Witness recounts chaotic moments after stabbing on CATS bus in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man was stabbed in the chest on a CATS bus in north Charlotte late Thursday afternoon, and witnesses rushed to help him.

The victim was stabbed near his heart on North Tryon near Ashby Road and is currently recovering in the hospital, according to his brother.

“I thought he got stabbed in the stomach, but he got stabbed in the chest,” said one witness who helped the victim, but did not want her face shown.

The suspect, identified as 57-year-old James Bennett, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

Witnesses reported that the suspect insisted on arguing with the victim about something that did not make sense before the stabbing occurred.

Several passengers on the bus sprang into action to help the victim after the stabbing.

Police have not disclosed the motive behind the argument that led to the stabbing.

