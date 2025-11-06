Stabbing on CATS bus under investigation

CHARLOTTE — A person has been seriously hurt after being stabbed in north Charlotte Thursday evening.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. on North Tryon Street near Ashby Street.

According to MEDIC, the stabbing occurred on a CATS bus. The victim was eventually taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody in connection with this incident. However, an investigation appears to be underway.

No additional details have been made available.

