Witnesses recall moments before filming fatal motorcycle crash

HICKORY, N.C. — Prior to a fatal crash that took place in Hickory, witnesses said they saw two riders going more than twice the speed limit along Highway 70.

It’s an accident Summer Fowler and her cousin, Casey Hudson, will never forget. The two shared a cell phone video moments after they said two motorcycle riders blew by them. One crashed at the Cloninger Ford dealership Friday night.

“Two bikers went past us going every bit of 100,” Flower said. “And then next thing I know, a bike went flying and he goes flying.”

Hudson said he was on his phone looking at a game when he heard a motorcycle rev up as loud as it could.

Police said a 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle went off the road and struck two cars at the dealership. They said 23-year-old Elijah Jenks from Granite Quarry died in the crash. Police do patrol Highway 70 on the weekends where they said young people gather in parking lots of shopping areas nearby.

But Hudson and Fowler, wish more could be done to get people to slow down.

“Every weekend there are speeders. Even vehicles, motorcycles,” Hudson said. “I wish it would stop. They need to get it done.”

“I cried. It was devastating,” Fowler said. “Prayers go out to the family.”

So far no one has been charged in connection with the crash, but police are asking anyone with information on what happened to contact them.

