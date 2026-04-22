Woman accused in Cotswold stabbing of pregnant victim denied bond

CHARLOTTE — The woman accused of stabbing a pregnant woman outside a Harris Teeter in Cotswold was denied bond Wednesday.

Police tracked down Marvina Butler-Hardy, of Waxhaw, late last month more than 400 miles away in Florida. She was extradited back to Charlotte to face the charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury, and battery of an unborn child Tuesday.

Marvina Butler-Hardy

Channel 9 obtained court documents that say the entire ordeal lasted only 15 seconds.

Police said Butler-Hardy had been sitting in the grocery store parking lot for hours before the victim arrived on March 18.

According to the affidavit, the victim, who was about 30 weeks pregnant, pulled into the parking lot and started getting her toddler out of the car. That’s when Butler-Hardy pulled up behind her, got out and tried to stab the victim multiple times, striking her once in the chest, police said.

The victim told police she did not know the suspect.

According to court documents, a family member of Butler-Hardy recognized her and called police after seeing her photos on the news. Crime Stoppers then released the surveillance images which helped lead to her arrest.

In court Wednesday, the judge called the situation “scary,” noting it appeared to be a random attack. Prosecutors also pointed to the suspect’s long criminal history.

Butler-Hardy briefly spoke in court, despite her attorney advising her not to. She said she had just gotten out of prison and hadn’t seen a pregnant woman in over three years.

Her next court date is set for May 13.

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