Woman accused of driving into crowd, injuring five, arrested in Wadesboro

WADESBORO, N.C. — A woman wanted for attempted first-degree murder out of Stanly County has been arrested in Wadesboro.

Wadesboro Police arrested Jamya Funderburk during a traffic stop Friday.

In November, Albemarle Police Chief Ryan Manley posted on social media that they were looking for Funderburk. He said she’s accused of driving into a crowd of 50 people, and injuring five people. Police said they were originally responding to a shots fired call in the area of Coggins Avenue.

The arrest warrant said one of the people injured suffered a broken femur, pelvis and leg. Court documents say she had failed to stop at the scene. She’s facing multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, and felony hit and run causing serious injury or death.

In December, she was indicted on an attempted first-degree murder charge.

