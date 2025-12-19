Fourth suspect arrested in Wadesboro homicide case

WADESBORO, N.C. — Wadesboro police arrested another suspect, a juvenile, in connection with the October homicide of David Colston.

Police say the juvenile was taken into custody Thursday in Pageland, South Carolina.

This marks the fourth arrest since Colston was shot and killed on Orchard Street on Oct. 14, according to officials.

Davon Ramsey was also arrested in Chesterfield County on Dec. 2. He is facing murder charges related to Colston’s death.

In addition to Ramsey, Robert Watts Jr. and another juvenile were taken into custody and charged with murder.

Authorities have not released a motive for the killing.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation.

