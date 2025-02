MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department is searching for a woman who is accused of locking her boyfriend inside a storage unit.

It happened on Feb. 20 at Cooper Storage on Old Charlotte Hwy.

The man was discovered on Monday after managing to find his phone and contact the police.

Police said the suspect, Robin Renae Deaton, is wanted for attempted murder and kidnapping.

However, she has not been arrested.

