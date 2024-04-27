Woman accused of pouring kerosene on clothing in Hickory Walmart

HICKORY, N.C. — The Walmart Supercenter in Hickory has reopened after a woman allegedly poured a gallon of kerosene on clothing inside the store on Friday.

Police said the woman was unable to light the clothing on fire before being taken into custody.

As a precaution, dozens of employees, along with everyone inside the store, were evacuated for more than an hour.

No one was hurt, and police said the woman involved in the incident is being evaluated.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed in this case.

VIDEO: ‘Exercise my 2nd Amendment’: Man explains why he brought guns to Walmart

‘Exercise my 2nd Amendment’: Man explains why he brought guns to Walmart





©2024 Cox Media Group