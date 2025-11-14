Woman accused of slicing teen’s neck in violent altercation over broken friendship

LANCASTER, S.C. — A 39-year-old woman is accused of assaulting two teenagers in South Carolina, with the most recent incident involving the alleged slicing of a 17-year-old girl’s neck.

The victim, Malaysia Mingo, was injured during a fight that escalated from a broken friendship into a violent confrontation involving both teenagers and adults.

“It got me furious, I’m angry. I hate that it ended like that,” said Erica Mingo, Malaysia’s mother, who is advocating for more severe charges against the accused.

According to Erica Mingo, the altercation began over a friendship that ended, leading to ongoing tensions and eventually a physical fight.

Erica Mingo described receiving a call that her daughter had been injured, prompting her to rush to the hospital, where she learned the severity of Malaysia’s injuries.

“One inch over, she would have died,” Erica Mingo stated, emphasizing the seriousness of the injury her daughter sustained.

Malaysia Mingo has since had her stitches removed, but continues to experience pain from the incident.

Erica Mingo expressed her belief that the charges should be more severe, stating, “She needs a better charge than what she got. Attempted murder happened.”

As police continue their investigation, the Mingo family remains vocal in their pursuit of justice, highlighting the need for adults to de-escalate situations involving teenagers.

