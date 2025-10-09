Woman accused of using stolen Social Security number to work for Cleveland County Schools

A Shelby Middle School teacher was arrested after investigators said she used a Georgia woman’s identity to fraudulently get a job with Cleveland County Schools, officials said.

Janet Yevette Martin, 58, from Chesnee, South Carolina, was charged with multiple counts of identity theft and forgery, Shelby police said.

The investigation began on August 15 when Shelby Police were alerted to a fraud case involving the misuse of a Social Security number reported in Gwinnett County, Georgia, police said.

As a result of the investigation, warrants were issued for Martin on Sept. 22. She faced charges including two counts of identity theft, two counts of forgery of an instrument, two counts of uttering a forged instrument, and one count of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Martin was known as Janet Brown at Shelby Middle School, the Shelby Star reported.

Martin was arrested in South Carolina on Sept. 23 on unrelated fraud charges. She later waived extradition and was served with the North Carolina warrants, Shelby police said.

On March 22, 2021, Shelby Middle School posted on Facebook for it’s teacher spotlight that Martin taught two subjects for seventh-grade students.

“She has gone above and beyond to help her students grow during this school year and given them opportunities to express themselves through various projects,” the post read. “Mrs Brown is also for our staff by helping keep our spirits up on an ongoing basis with her work through the Sunshine Committee. Thank you for being #4Shelby Mrs Brown!”

Martin was hired March 1, 2007, and is no longer an employee, the Shelby Star reported.

