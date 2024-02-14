Woman arrested, accused of ramming police cars during pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A 35-year-old woman, who is a convicted felon, was arrested Tuesday evening, accused of leading deputies on a chase and ramming her car into their patrol vehicles, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies went to a home on Griffith Road after someone reported that Amanda Sawyer was causing a disturbance.

Sawyer had outstanding warrants for her arrest for numerous offenses out of Mecklenburg County, including felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Deputies got to the home and Sawyer got in a car and left.

They tried to stop her, but she fled, and a pursuit ensued.

Sawyer drove over a tire-deflation device but kept going even though they were shredded, deputies said.

Deputies then tried to force Sawyer’s vehicle to stop and that was when Sawyer rammed the cruisers.

The pursuit ended after about six miles with Sawyer’s arrest, deputies said.

Amanda Sawyer

They searched her car and seized a concealed firearm and oxycodone hydrochloride pills.

Sawyer was treated for minor injuries before being booked into the Union County Detention Center.

Her car was seized by North Carolina’s “Run and You’re Done” law and will be auctioned off if she is convicted.

That money will go to local schools, the sheriff said.

She faces several charges, including:

Felony flee to elude

Felony possession of a firearm by a felon

Felony assault with a deadly weapon on government official (three counts)

Simple possession of Schedule II controlled substance

Resist, delay, obstruct

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Robbery with a dangerous weapon (Mecklenburg County warrant)

Habitual larceny (Mecklenburg County warrant)

Fugitive from justice (Rock Hill warrant)

Sawyer’s conditions of release have not yet been set.

