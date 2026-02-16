Woman arrested after pedestrian killed in west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE —

A woman has been arrested after a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed on Saturday in west Charlotte.

MEDIC responded to a crash involving injuries around midnight on Saturday at the 2800 block of Freedom Drive.

When paramedics arrived, they said they found a pedestrian lying in the roadway. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. No vehicle was present.

The victim was later identified at 30-year-old Deanna Moore. Investigators said she was crossing the roadway when she was struck.

Officers then obtained a description of the suspect vehicle and located it and its driver.

The suspect, 26-year-old Yolanda Brown, was located. She was showing signs of impairment, officers said.

Her vehicle had sustained damage, and officers said she should have known she was involved in a collision and stayed at the scene.

Brown has since been arrested and charged with felony death by vehicle, hit and run, and possession of cocaine.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

