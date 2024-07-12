Foul play involved in death of 9-month-old, investigators say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators suspect foul play was involved in the death of a 9-month-old baby in Catawba County.

Authorities were called around 5 a.m. Friday to a home along Tanglewood Drive north of Conover for the investigation. Inside, the found the baby’s body and are calling the death suspicious.

The initial call for deputies came in as a suspicious person near the home.

Deputies said a family member has been taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Investigators hope to release more details about the case later Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

