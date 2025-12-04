Woman buys winning $248K lottery ticket from local supermarket

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Rock Hill woman has won a $248,000 jackpot after years of playing the lottery, marking her lucky day at a local grocery store, S.C. Education Lottery officials announced on Thursday

The woman matched all five numbers in the Palmetto Cash 5 lottery while shopping at the Food Lion on Cross Point Drive in Rock Hill.

“It feels like I have been playing since I was born,” she said.

The winner plans to use her jackpot to become debt-free and to help out some friends.

“I was so glad and like ‘Wow,’” she said. “Is this real?”

Despite the windfall, she intends to remain grounded and not let the win go to her head, she said.

For selling the winning ticket, the Food Lion in Rock Hill received a commission of $2,480, adding to the store’s celebration of her win.

