Woman credits Dress for Success Charlotte for career turnaround

CHARLOTTE — Marquisha Crosby remembers what life was like more than a decade ago.

“Before dress for success, I was living paycheck to paycheck,” Crosby said.

She was a new mom, working hard and trying to make a living.

“I was still doing restaurant jobs, and that was not going to be able to suffice for me and my daughter,” Crosby said. “Especially how the economy was at that time 2009-2010. So it was time for a change.”

That change led her to “dress for success.”

“They gave me (a makeover) from head to toe,” she said. “So you had jewelry, and I don’t know how to wear makeup. They gave me makeup and was telling me how to put this whole outfit together.”

Dress for Success Charlotte prepared her by providing professional clothing, and new resume building, and public speaking skills. She nailed her interview for a new job.

“So, it empowered me,” she said. “Made me feel confident and ready to go out for this new position I was stepping into. It felt like I was stepping into a new life.”

The nonprofit also provided clothing to last beyond the first day.

Crosby has a full wardrobe to maintain the look every day in her new role.

“I am a client relationship consultant at U.S. Bank,” she said. “Been there for almost four years. I’m not living paycheck to paycheck, and we can plan for the future and planning for generational wealth.”

She’s paying it forward with things secured for herself and her 15-year-old daughter.

Crosby volunteers for Dress for Success, encourages others to donate, and wants women to turn to the nonprofit if they need help.

“Dress for Success is here to give you confidence and empower you,” she said. “Just to be someone to listen if you need to make sure you’re going to be OK.”

