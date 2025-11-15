Woman dies after crashing into tree in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Highway patrol troopers say a woman was killed after her SUV hit a tree in Alexander County late Friday.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Rocky Springs Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers reported that 63-year-old Angela Reid Brown was driving a 2012 Toyota Rav 4 southbound when the vehicle veered off the right side of the road, overturned multiple times, and struck a tree.

Brown was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Troopers said the initial investigation didn’t show that Brown was impaired or speeding.

The accident led to the closure of Rocky Springs Road for approximately two hours while the scene was investigated by authorities.

