Woman dies after mid-flight illness enroute to Charlotte, police say

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos — A woman on a plane to Charlotte died after a mid-flight illness, police said.

Investigators said on Wednesday after 6 p.m., Turks and Caicos police got a call for medical help from their air traffic control tower. At that point, CPR was being performed on a 41-year-old woman who had fallen ill on the flight.

According to police, the woman was on an American Airlines flight from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic to Charlotte. However, the flight was diverted to Turks and Caicos in order to get the woman medical help.

A medical team and police responded and the woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been revealed.

Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

The flight continued on to Charlotte on Thursday, according to American Airlines.

