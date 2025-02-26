South Carolina woman faces multiple charges, including insurance fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged a woman with multiple crimes, including first-degree computer crimes, forgery, insurance fraud, and breach of trust, on February 13.

The charges against 49-year-old Kimberly Harris stem from an investigation requested by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce in October 2020.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office referred the case to SLED in April 2021. Harris was last employed by DEW in 2020.

Harris was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County following the charges.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has assigned a special prosecutor to DEW to prosecute the case.

VIDEO: What to know about ‘reshipping fraud,’ and how to catch it

What to know about ‘reshipping fraud,’ and how to catch it

©2025 Cox Media Group