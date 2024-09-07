Woman hides $1 million winning lottery ticket under mattress for safekeeping

CHARLOTTE — A woman from Charlotte has won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Arely Mayorga Martinez said her husband purchased the lucky $10 Multiplier Mania ticket at Shopton Commons BP on Steele Creek Road.

He then brought it home from her to scratch.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Martinez recalled.

She said once she realized her ticket held a $1 million win on it, she decided to put it in a safe place until she claimed her prize.

“We hid it under our mattress,” she explained.

Martinez arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday and decided to choose the lump sum of $600,000.

She ultimately took home $429,003, according to lottery officials.

Martinez said she plans to fulfill her dream of buying a house following her win.

