Firefighter injured battling flames at Kings Mountain truck stop

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Kings Mountain Travel Center was ablaze overnight, prompting a major response from nearby agencies.

The fire tore through the truck stop off of I-85 northbound, right across the highway from Catawba Two Kings Casino, starting around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Channel 9′s photographer at the scene saw a massive plume of smoke and substantial damage to the multi-use building, which serves as a garage and truck stop.

He said officials shut down the road.

Officials with Cleveland County told Channel 9 that seven departments responded, two from out of the county.

Up to fifty firefighters worked to control the fire in 75 minutes, according to Kings Mountain Fire Department.

One firefighter was injured in the response, but the extent of the injury is unknown.

Dixon School Road is partially open, but officials expect to be at the site for most of the morning.

