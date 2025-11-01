Woman killed in northwest Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting in northwest Charlotte early Saturday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

MEDIC and police responded to the scene at the 1600 block of Old Plank Road around 12:26 a.m. Saturday.

There, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. MEDIC transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased, according to CMPD.

Police said the investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

