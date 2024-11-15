Local

Woman pleads guilty in federal court to harassing Black man on Facebook

By Tina Terry, wsoctv.com
PAGELAND, S.C. — Kristin Keeple, 54, of Pageland, pleaded guilty in federal court after she was accused of harassing a Black man hundreds of miles away and threatening to lynch him.

Keeble used Facebook in October 2023 to send four disturbing audio messages, threatening a man in New York she didn’t know, according to court documents.

The victim’s “publicly accessible Facebook profile contained a photograph “of the victim” who is Black with a white woman,” court documents stated.

The victim “understood the defendant to threaten hanging him, his female friend, and children,” the documents read.

Court documents show Keeble was offered a plea deal on a charge of interstate communication of threat to injure.

She could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

