Mint Hill hospital set to open expanded emergency department, eyes next project

MINT HILL, N.C. — Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center is wrapping up an expansion project.

The community hospital at 8201 Healthcare Loop is just days away from opening an expansion that will nearly double the emergency department’s patient capacity. The 44,000-square-foot expansion opens to patients on May 7 and includes 13 treatment rooms, two trauma rooms and four behavioral health

rooms as well as hybrid procedural space for new radiology and cardiology services.

Construction began last fall on the $45 million project. It also included renovations to the existing waiting rooms, public safety areas and labs.

