Woman says she signed lease, paid rent, then learned it was a scam

CHARLOTTE — In a way, this story starts with Hurricane Helene. One woman was rebounding from the devastation, trying to start a new life here in Charlotte. Another -- Michele Henry -- was going to room with her.

She told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke they went on Facebook Marketplace, found a house for rent in west Charlotte, and paid an application fee, a holding fee, and the first month’s rent. So about $1,500 total.

“Everything went through. Everything was fine, so at this point, this is already like two weeks in this process, so I really thought that it was a legit person,” she said. “I’m thinking this is pretty cool, right?”

She says they even signed this lease. She took her son by the house to show where she’d be living, “and there’s a great big, huge sign that says ‘This property is property of Carolina … If you have been contacted by somebody else, you have been scammed.’”

That’s when she realized the man she’d been communicating with was a scammer, someone with no real ties to the property.

“I just can’t believe somebody would do that to somebody,” she said.

Action 9 called his number, but no one picked up.

Henry called the real owner of the house, which is a company, Carolina Innovative Property Solutions. She says she spoke with a representative.

“He was as sweet as he could be. He was really really nice to me,” she said.

Stoogenke asked them if they wanted to weigh in on this case but didn’t hear back in time for this report.

Henry filed a police report. At last check, officers had not charged anyone.

She assumes she’s out the money.

“I feel devastated because I could have taken that money and paid my rent at my apartment I’m at,” she said. “I’m hurt because I’m a Christian. I’m a good godly woman. I help a lot of people in the community.”

Stoogenke says always make sure you know who the real owner is.

It’s easy enough to check property records online:

Go to that county’s website. Example: Mecklenburg County

Check property records

Put in the address

Ensure the owner’s name matches

