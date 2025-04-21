Woman says she was groped by customer in Locust dollar store

LOCUST, N.C. — An employee at the Dollar Tree in Locust says she doesn’t plan to go back to work until police find the man who allegedly groped her while she was working on Easter Sunday.

Nova Morton pushed through her shaking hands and trembling voice to tell Channel 9’s Erika Jackson about a customer at her workplace she hopes to never see again.

“He could come back, do something worse, and I don’t want that to happen,” Morton said.

Morton said she was working Sunday when one of their regular customers walked in, but she said that encounter was far from ordinary.

“He wanted a hug, and I was like, it’s Easter, I’m nice, I gave him a hug,” Morton said. “The first thing he decided to do was move his hands, touching the sides, my boobs, one hand on the side, going to the front, and then he moved this hand down to touch my butt.”

Morton says she tried to pull away once he started touching her.

“He started pulling back tighter and started to adjust his chest against mine,” Morton said.

The Locust Police Department said they’re working to identify the suspect and get surveillance video.

Morton said she’s grateful to the customer who saw what happened and called 911.

“I just don’t want it to happen to anybody else, I don’t want them to [get taken] advantage of like I did,” Morton said.

Officers said they have some leads on who the suspect might be.

We reached out to Dollar Tree for comment but didn’t hear back ahead of our deadline.

