Woman says she was robbed by 4 suspects at hotel

CHARLOTTE — A woman reported that she was robbed at gunpoint by four suspects at her hotel in north Charlotte, according to new court documents obtained by Channel 9 on Monday.

The robbery happened on Oct. 6 at a Motel 6 on Sunset Road, according to an affidavit filed in Charlotte.

The victim said she was returning to the hotel after work, but four people “jumped out of a van that was parked.” One of the suspects was carrying a handgun.

According to the affidavit, the victim tripped and fell, and one of the suspects picked up her key while the other picked up her purse. The suspects went into her hotel room, and then returned to the van and drove away from the scene.

The victim learned from another guest that the vehicle had been parked in front of the motel all day.

Police began investigating and found the van near Burmith Street. The van was registered to Jeremiah Welch. According to police, one of the rooms at the hotel was being rented by the Josiah Welch, the brother of Jeremiah Welch.

CMPD got security video of the robbery, and it showed the fourth suspect staying in the driver’s seat while the other three people committed the robbery.

Police got an arrest warrant for Josiah on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second-degree burglary.

