Woman sentenced to 18 months for embezzling $157K from cancer center

GASTONIA, N.C. — A woman who nearly bankrupted a Gastonia cancer treatment center will spend 18 months in federal prison.

Stephanie Roberts accepted her sentence Wednesday four years after the crime. She claims she did it because of her anxiety.

Leaders at Cancer Services of Gaston County said they are recovering but they still owe nearly $375,000 to the IRS.

Roberts, the nonprofit’s former executive director, told a judge anxiety led her to steal $157,00 from the nonprofit organization designed to help women who have few other resources to survive their fight with cancer.

“Roberts treated a nonprofit organization meant to support cancer patients as her personal piggy bank, stealing funds intended to help those in need of resources and services during a health crisis. Roberts will now be held accountable for her reprehensible actions,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Cameron.

The organization provides everything from tansportation to a dose of dignity.

The news was crushing to local business owner Ginny Long

“It really was heartbreaking,” said Long, who owns a wig store.

Cancer Services paid her to provide wigs for women who lost hair in chemo treatments.

“They would come in with tears and go out with a smile,” she said.

Cancer Services attorney Chris Whechel said they were in dire straits when they suspected Roberts pocketed federal tax money.

“Over $250,000 in back due taxes with less that $30,000 cash on hand,” Whechel said.

He said Cancer Services employees and board members put up their personal money to keep the services going even when they temporaraily lost their certification to raise money in the state. They are worried donors wouldn’t give.

“When people give, they want to know their money is going to be used to make a difference in the community,” Whechel said. “When you have an embezszelment situation like this, it does have a chilling effect on, ‘Well, where is my money going?’”

He said they have turned the corner now and they are back on track.

On March 22, 2024, Roberts pleaded guilty to theft in connection with health care, failure to truthfully account for and pay over trust fund taxes, and making and subscribing a false tax return.

Roberst was sentenced to 18 months in prison and must pay back $157 thousand dollars.

However, because of penalties, cancer services owes twice that amount to the IRS.

