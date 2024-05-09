Local

Woman shot by police officer after allegedly firing gun in Gastonia Walmart parking lot

By Eli Brand, wsoctv.com

Woman shot by police officer after firing gunshots in Gastonia Walmart parking lot

By Eli Brand, wsoctv.com

GASTONIA, N.C. — A woman has been accused of firing gunshots in the parking lot of a Walmart in Gastonia Thursday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., police received reports that a woman had wrecked her car in the parking lot located at the Franklin Square Shopping Center.

Witnesses told police that the woman had a gun and was firing shots.

After police arrived at the scene, an additional shot was fired, and the woman was struck.

ALSO READ: Woman shot and killed outside Shelby home, police say

Police said the woman received minor injuries and is expected to survive.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Woman shot and killed outside Shelby home, police say

Woman shot and killed outside Shelby home, police say




©2024 Cox Media Group

Eli Brand

Eli Brand, wsoctv.com

Eli is a reporter for WSOC-TV.

Most Read