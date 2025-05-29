Woman speaks out after brutal attack at Charlotte light rail station

CHARLOTTE — A train ride home from work turned into a brutal attack for Jolene Hopper last Thursday.

Hopper said she was getting off the light rail when a man grabbed her and threw her onto the platform.

“He strangled me. I couldn’t breathe for a little while,” Hopper explained. “I couldn’t really, like, get away. I couldn’t yell because I couldn’t talk. I went unconscious.”

According to police reports, the incident occurred at the light rail near South Boulevard.

Hopper said she’s mentally okay, but physically, that’s a different story.

“I got three stitches over my right eye. I got pretty bruised up here on this arm and broke my left elbow,” Hopper elaborated.

She said she doesn’t want to see such an incident happen to anyone else.

“I would like to see, maybe, a little more security at the actual stops, at all of the stops, because I just don’t see it that much,” said Hopper.

The Charlotte Area Transit System’s security contractor is PSS. When Channel 9 crews stopped by the light rail station, they only observed one officer patrolling the parking lot.

When asked if they plan to increase the visibility of security guards, CATS said they were unable to provide that information.

They also stated that they are aware of the incident and are working closely with police as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Hopper said she is certain she will no longer rely on the transportation she’s used for the last two years.

“I’m definitely nervous; I probably won’t ride the train again,” said Hopper.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department regarding arrests or possible suspects. We are waiting to hear back.

