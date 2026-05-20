‘Destination District’ rezoning deferred over design, transit concerns

CHARLOTTE — A major development planned at the entrance to Charlotte Douglas International Airport has been temporarily delayed after city planners recommended denying a needed rezoning request.

Crosland Southeast’s Destination District, a 40‑acre project featuring restaurants, gas stations, and services for airport workers and travelers, was set for a City Council vote but was deferred amid concerns over design standards and coordination with the future Silver Line light‑rail station.

City planning staff want reduced setbacks, updated drive‑through rules, and closer collaboration with CATS to ensure the project aligns with long‑term transit plans, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

The airport and developer are seeking to rezone the site from a regional activity center — which allows dense, residential‑oriented development — to general commercial, which fits airport restrictions that prohibit housing.

Crosland hopes to secure rezoning later this year and begin construction in 2027, with openings targeted for 2029.

The developer said the project will create a true “sense of arrival” at one of the busiest airports in the world.

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