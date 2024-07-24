Woman to sue Target after man charged with exposing himself in dressing room

CHARLOTTE — A woman plans to take Target to court after she said a man exposed himself to her in a store dressing room.

“I’m really paranoid,” Markqula Bradley said as she began to cry. “I check my locks on my home several times before I go to sleep.”

Struggling to put her feelings into words, Bradley took Channel 9′s Almiya White through the moment she says her life changed forever.

“I went in the dressing room. After I had undressed, a man came in,” she said.

On Sept. 8, 2023, Bradley said she was inside a dressing room at a Target in University City, when a man pretended to accidentally open the door. She said soon after, he returned and forced his way in, exposing his lower half.

“Before I could even like, put my clothes on or anything, he was coming back into my dressing room the same way exposed again,” she said. “But he was trying to come all the way in. So, we started fighting with the door.”

She contacted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, who investigated and identified the man as Khalil Boler.

A warrant says two months before Bradley’s incident, Boler had grabbed a woman and pressed himself against her in the parking lot of the same Target. He was charged with sexual battery in that case.

Bradley said based on that, Target should’ve increased its security measures.

“There was nobody working in the dressing room,” she said.

“If they had had a worker there, that wouldn’t have happened. They could have been avoided completely.”

Kevin Edwards is Bradley’s attorney and sent a letter to Target that requests compensation for Bradley’s mental pain and suffering and emotional distress.

“Target has told us that they do not feel like they’re responsible,” Edwards said.

“This is a wake-up call, not only for Target but all department stores that you can’t just take payments from people. You also have to protect your patrons,” he said.

Boler is also charged with attacking a woman and attempting to rape her along the McAlpine Greenway in 2022.

Bradley said she wants him held accountable to the fullest extent.

“I’m never going to forget that day. I’m never going to forget his name,” she said.

“I just want him to get the time that he truly deserves from it.”

Bradley’s attorney said they were not satisfied with Target’s response to that letter they sent and now plan to file suit against the retailer. That lawsuit will ask for $1 million.

