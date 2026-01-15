Woman thinks someone got their hands on her mother’s mail, then her mom’s money

Kim King says her 91-year-old mother sensed something was wrong with her mail.

She says items just weren’t showing up and then “she all of a sudden received mail and it was a lot of mail.”

She says it was important mail, including checks, financial statements, and a Postal Service note saying her mail would now be coming to her again, which led them to believe someone had meddled with it behind her mother’s back.

King told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke her mother assumed no harm, no foul, but then took a closer look at those financial statements.

“Her bank statement is what showed her that some cash cards had been purchased,” she said.

That’s right, she says someone used her mother’s money to buy gift cards.

“It was around [$]17,000,” she said.

King believes the thief must have used her mother’s bank account information off of the financial mail to access her account.

King says, fortunately, the bank agreed to replace the money.

“I just hope it helps somebody. I would hate to see other people go through this and then not have the outcome that she had,” she said.

Bottom line, no matter what went down here:

Remember -- criminals may try to interfere with your mail, maybe forward it to themselves without you knowing.

The Postal Service has taken steps to combat this like adding dual authentication.

Still be careful. Do what Stoogenke does: sign up for Informed Delivery. USPS emails you pictures of the mail you should be getting. so you know if something doesn’t show up and catch it early.

