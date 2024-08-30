Woman trains for first-ever 10K with 4-year-old son

CHARLOTTE — Dreia Hannibal has been training for the Around the Crown race for the last few months. She used to run more before giving birth to her training partner, 4-year-old Joshua.

Now, with the help of peer pressure from a coworker, she’ll be running her first-ever 10K.

“A friend of mine was like, ‘Hey, do the race with me’ and I went ahead and paid. And then my friend says, ‘Hey, I’m not going to make it.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, well, I’m committed,’” Hannibal said. “And so a coworker was like, ‘So you’re just going to jump straight into a 10K? Have you done a 5K?’ I said, ‘No, I haven’t done a 5K but we’ll see Sunday if I could do the 10.’ So I’m here.”

