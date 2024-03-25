Woman wanted, man in custody after deadly shooting in Hiddenite

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 18-year-old woman in connection with a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning in Hiddenite.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to a home on Old Mountain Village Drive around 1:30 a.m. and found a man who had been shot in the chest.

The victim was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries, according to ACSO. He was identified as 33-year-old Pang Vueyee of Newton.

According to ACSO, officers searched the home and arrested 46-year-old Jason Henry Fidler for murder. Investigators also got evidence to charge 18-year-old Karla Breanna Freeland with murder.

The sheriff’s office says Freeland was last seen “at the edge of Alexander and Iredell counties walking.”

Authorities haven’t released a possible motive for the shooting.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on Freeland’s whereabouts to call 911.

