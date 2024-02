RALEIGH — Patricia Jordan, of Charlotte, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $150,000 prize, officials with the N.C. Education Lottery announced.

Jordan bought a Super Loteria ticket from Stallings Superette on Potter Road in Stallings.

She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required tax withholdings, took home $107,251.

VIDEO: When it comes to building schools, it takes more than just lottery money

