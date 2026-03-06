Woman’s belongings still missing after arrest during Border Patrol operation in Charlotte

Heather Marrow said her belongings are still missing months after federal agents arrested her in Charlotte.

Federal agents can’t seem to find them either, according to court documents.

Marrow faces assault charges after a viral arrest during a protest in November 2025 outside the Homeland Security building in southwest Charlotte.

Border Patrol agents were conducting Operation Charlotte’s Web during that time.

ICE claims she impeded and obstructed law enforcement from doing their jobs.

She was arrested, and her items were taken by agents.

“I’m missing my car key that they took out of my bag, and it vanished from there,” she said.

A bullhorn, two bowls, and a spoon were also taken.

She and her attorney, Xavier De Janon, tried to get it all back.

ICE told Morrow’s team, “I’m afraid they might have been placed into the alien property and subsequently transferred to Georgia,” according to emails revealed in court documents.

But later ICE said, “The vehicle key and the rally items cannot be located.”

“It’s really scary thinking that my car key could have been copied and given out,” Morrow said.

“They want to use items as evidence that are now lost and missing that they have lost,” De Janon said.

He said that may be difficult and the court has already seemed skeptical issuing subpoenas for ICE agents and their text messages about Morrow’s case.

De Janon said his client is on probation with conditions and argues the pending case is already impacting Morrow.

“To think that standing up against injustice could result in this, should worry everyone,” he said.

The judge told Homeland Security and ICE they should continue searching for Morrow’s belongings and when they are found, they should be given to her.

She still faces four misdemeanor charges.

