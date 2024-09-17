Women from all backgrounds join for empowerment summit at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — “Bet on yourself.”

That’s the message and the name of a day-long summit in Charlotte on Tuesday, and hundreds of women attended at Bank of America Stadium.

The inaugural event featured inspirational speakers, and it gave attendees an opportunity to focus on personal branding. The summit also encouraged women to make new connections.

“I believe when you start with you and you believe in yourself, you give people the latitude and compel them to trust in you as well,” said Dr. Lisa Wicker, the publisher of Career Mastered Magazine.

Rebecca Weeks Watson, a professor of entrepreneurship, highlighted the effect it could have on the Queen City.

“It’s important for me to be here to meet so many wonderful, fearless women from all different backgrounds, ages, because I think it helps Charlotte grow together,” she said.

Channel 9′s own Erica Bryant was among the speakers on Tuesday, sharing her story with more than 300 attendees.

The summit was organized by author Molly Grantham.

