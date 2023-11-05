World’s largest cornhole tournament takes over Freedom Park

CHARLOTTE — Major crowds flocked to Freedom Park on Saturday morning for the world’s largest cornhole tournament.

Put on by Harris Teeter to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the “Pitchin’ for Wishes” cornhole tournament raises money to grant wishes for hundreds of kids in the region.

Kathy Jetton, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina, said it’s vital that the public knows how impactful donations are.

“Every donation that we get helps make a wish for the children in the 51 counties we serve. So it’s important for people to understand the money we raise at events like this stays here and impacts local kids.”

Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina will grant the wishes of 430 children this year. Each wish costs about $7,500, according to the organization.

The tournament first took place back in 2008 and has raised more than $2.4 million for charity since. This year, organizers hoped to raise $300,000 from Saturday’s event.

Participants had the chance to take home some cash as well! The first-place team won $1,000, and the runner-up won $500.

Twice, the tournament has set a record for the largest cornhole competition in the world.

(WATCH: ‘Trying to do our part’: Muggsy Bogues’ charity golf tournament aims at food insecurity)

‘Trying to do our part’: Muggsy Bogues’ charity golf tournament aims at food insecurity





©2023 Cox Media Group