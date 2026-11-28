WWE Star Bronson Reed has died due to medical complications, the wrestling organization announced Friday.

Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, was 38.

Jermaine Haley, also known as WWE superstar Bronson Reed, has died, WWE announced on Friday.



He was 38 years old. pic.twitter.com/v2rLZ9bC95 — ESPN (@espn) November 28, 2026

The WWE shared the news in a statement on Friday and said that their thoughts and condolences are with Haley’s family.

Haley is survived by his pregnant wife, Paige, and their daughter.

Haley was born in Adelaide, Australia. He signed with WWE in 2019 and was the NXT North American Champion in 2021.

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