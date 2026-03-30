York County begins 9-month bridge repair project

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Starting Monday, drivers in York County should prepare for significant changes as a new construction project begins.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is beginning a nine-month construction project to replace the bridge over Fishing Creek Tributary on Zinker Road.
The project will necessitate a detour via Holland Road and Eastview Road, officials said, impacting local commuters and travelers.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
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