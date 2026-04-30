York County budget increase not a council pay raise, officials say

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — A sharp increase in the “salary and benefits” line for York County Council in next year’s proposed budget sparked confusion online, but county leaders say it is not a pay raise for Council members.

Instead, the 114% jump—bringing the line to nearly $715,000—is tied to a new county attorney position that will report directly to Council.

The role was approved in March and accounts for more than $270,000 of the increase, according to the

While Council salaries remain unchanged, the recommended budget does include several cost increases for taxpayers, including small millage rate hikes, higher utility rates, and funding for new county positions. Here are the key takeaways:

Limited tax rate increases: No general fund millage increase is proposed. However, the rural fire service would rise by $1 million to support the county’s transition from volunteer to paid fire operations. The capital projects reserve fund would increase by 0.6 mills to pay for road improvements and facility upgrades.

What taxpayers would pay: Residents in cities or towns would see a 0.9% increase, paying $275.20 per $100,000 in home value. Those in unincorporated areas would see a 2% increase, paying $324.80 per $100,000.

Utility rate hikes: Water rates would rise 6%, with a $2.47 increase in the base charge. Sewer rates would rise 10%, with a $1.47 base‑charge increase. The utilities budget would grow to $39.7 million.

New hires: The budget funds 22 new full‑time positions, including firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, park rangers, and roles in EMS, utilities, planning, and IT. Compensation and benefits across the county total $126.9 million, including a 3.5% merit‑based raise for employees.

What’s next: Council has not yet voted on the budget. It requires three approvals, with the first vote scheduled for May 4.

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