York County invites residents to apply for 2025 Citizens Academy

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is looking for people to apply for next year’s Citizens Academy.

There are 25 seats open to join the group that allows people to learn how the sheriff’s office works, as well as share their ideas on how to more effectively serve the county. You must be 18 years old to apply.

The Citizens’ Academy runs from Feb. 9 to March 30. Residents can apply here.

