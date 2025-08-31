York County issues boil water advisory as Fort Mill residents report outages

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill residents are reporting water outages following a water main break in the area.

Officials told Channel 9’s Tina Terry that residents in the Fort Mill and Tega Cay areas are being affected by a 24-inch water main break.

The damage occurred overnight, officials said, at the intersection of Highway 21 and Coltharp Road.

York County has issued a boil water advisory for any Fort Mill residents with low to no water pressure today.

Officials told Terry that while they hope to have the water restored today, they will not provide a timeline.

The number of residents affected by water outages has not been released.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story.

