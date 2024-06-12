York County sheriff races likey heading to runoff

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County sheriff’s race is likely heading to a runoff.
Votes continued to pour in Tuesday evening.
With 46% of precincts in so far, Michael Belk is leading the field of five candidates with 25%.
Tony Breeden is second with 23%.
If they remain the top two candidates at the end of the night but don’t hit the 50% threshold, there will be a runoff race in two weeks.
