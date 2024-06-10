Part 2: Candidates for York County sheriff join the Political Beat

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in York County will pick their next sheriff this week.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Political Beat

It’s been a controversial race that started when the current sheriff, Republican Kevin Tolson, decided last minute to take his name off the ballot. His wife, Beth Tolson, announced that she would run.

Republicans voted to re-open candidate filing and four other Republicans entered the ring: Michael Belk, Tony Breeden, Heath Clevenger, and Chris Blevins.

>> In the video at the top of the page, South Carolina Reporter Tina Terry talks one-on-one with each of those candidates in Part 2 before voters hit the polls.

