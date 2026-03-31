York County Sheriff’s Office investigates social media threats against Trump

The York County Sheriff’s Office has determined that social media posts threatening harm toward President Donald Trump and his supporters are not a credible threat. Detectives initiated an investigation on March 25 after identifying a video recorded by a woman at her home.

While local investigators found no immediate danger, the U.S. Secret Service was notified and is currently investigating the allegations. The woman involved in the social media posts is a former resident of Fort Mill who now lives in Greer, South Carolina.

The York County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on the security measures taken during the investigation.

“We take all threats seriously and will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure the safety of our community,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The notification was made by local authorities out of an abundance of caution.

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